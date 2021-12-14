Does crime have a race?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A recent comment by Meridian’s mayor has opened more conversations in the Black community about crime.

For reference, here is the comment Mayor Jimmie Smith made to News 11 for a recent story about crime in general:

“I think we’ve got a problem that has to deal with our community as a whole. You know we hadn’t talked about Black-on-Black crimes and that’s really what has happened with all these different killings. Its Black-on-Black crimes. You know we talk about Black lives matter but we’re killing one another.”

Some people who agreed with Smith shared their views in a story last week. At that time, a handful of people told News 11 they disagreed with Smith but didn’t want to be on the record with us. But Monday some who said they don’t agree with the mayor did agree to speak on the record.

“So you might have a higher crime rate but to just say those murders are related to Black-on-Black crime, I disagree,” said Sherrell Bohannon.

“He’s really just assuming the other suspects are Black. You know, you just can’t point the finger. You know, that’s stereotyping. That’s stereotyping, saying that Black people killed these people. We have no proof of that. If we did, we would have the crime solved or either the suspect’s picture posted somewhere saying this is who we are looking for,” said Marcus Reine, a veteran.

Both said that crime has no name or race and said Meridian’s population is predominantly African American so it’s no surprise that there would be same-race killings.

“If you go to Madison, Miss., where the population is 85% White you’ll see there’s an influx of White-on- White crime. In Meridian, where we approach 70% of the population is African American community we are going to have a Black-on-Black crime situation. You know what I’m saying? So to say that, it’s common to have Black-on-Black crime in a highly populated Black community. Now the next thing will be coming up with a solution,” said Reine.

“Well right now in Meridian the crime is not just Black-on-Black. It is a whole different race. It’s Black-on-Black, White-on-White and Hispanic-on-Hispanic. It is not just set aside for one race,” said Bohannon.

They said city leaders should focus on deterring crime. They even give their solutions for ways to do it.

“The solution to Black-on-Black crime is going to have to be done where you have the most Black people at one time in one place. And in Meridian that’s going to be the churches. The clergymen is going to have to start to institute some type of teaching. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a Black liberation theology. But it has to be something to teach this man to love himself from the inside out and not from the outside in so it’ll stick with him and he’ll be able to use it. And this will carry on for him to love his children, his family and everything,” said Reine.

“We need our community, our leaders to get together and sit down. Hire people that are qualified for the jobs, pay people for the jobs to get the job done,” said Bohannon.

We contacted the Meridian Police Department for comment and to answer if race is even tracked in local crime statistics. Police Chief Deborah Young is out of town and no one could give us a statement.

