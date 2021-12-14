Luminaries returning to Lake Ross Collins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The folks in the Collinsville area will be in for a treat this weekend.

For the first time in more than a decade, luminaries will return to Lake Ross Collins on Saturday night.

Most of the houses in the neighborhood will be decked out for the holidays and the roads will be lined with more than six-thousand candles in bags surrounding the lake, which should make for a beautiful scene.

”They have decorated just over the top this year just for this special moment,” said Kim Robbins, the Luminaries Display Event Organizer. “We had the parade last weekend so Collinsville is really shining this year. We excited about the luminaries and bringing them back. It’s just a family moment to be able to ride through and you have the candles lit on each side street and just get the Christmas spirit going.”

In case of rainy weather Saturday evening, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday night.

