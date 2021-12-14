MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
Published: Dec. 14, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department released a surveillance image to try to learn the identity of a suspect.
The MPD said the suspect is wanted for motor vehicle theft in Meridian and grand larceny in Flowood, Miss.
The vehicle reported stolen Nov. 19, 2021, was a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Mississippi license plate SPA 2335. The car was taken from the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue. Police said it was last seen Oct. 1 by a relative of the owner.
|Police said the suspect in the grand larceny in Flowood was driving the stolen vehicle from Meridian.
|If you have information about the suspect or the stolen car, call the Meridian Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
