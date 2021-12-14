MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department released a surveillance image to try to learn the identity of a suspect.

The MPD said the suspect is wanted for motor vehicle theft in Meridian and grand larceny in Flowood, Miss.

The vehicle reported stolen Nov. 19, 2021, was a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Mississippi license plate SPA 2335. The car was taken from the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue. Police said it was last seen Oct. 1 by a relative of the owner.

Police said the suspect in the grand larceny in Flowood was driving the stolen vehicle from Meridian. If you have information about the suspect or the stolen car, call the Meridian Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.