Graveside services for Mr. Charles E. Rainer will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Rainer, age 86, of Meridian passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was both a Mason and a Hamasa Shriner. He was the owner and operator of Charlie’s Wrecker and Used Cars in Meridian. Charles was a member of Central Baptist Church. He was a loving father who dearly cared for his family.

He is survived by his children, Cathy Knight, Debbie Lewis (Gregg), and Jackie Rainer (Glynn); grandchildren, Sherry Joiner (Mark), Wayne Rainer (Candace), Craig Boswell, Jr., Stevie Boswell, Jim Lewis (Aleda), Christopher Rainer, Cristi Rainer, Davey Knight, and Leighann Lewis; great-grandchildren, Easton Rainer, Kyle Joiner, Cole Boswell, Kayla Joiner, L.K. Rainer, Caden Boswell, Taylor Lewis, Laci Boswell, Jase Knight, and Cameron Furline; sister, Shirley Rainer; brother, James Rainer (Georgia); and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Rainer was preceded in death by his wife, Anita P. Rainer and his son, Charlie Ray Rainer.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Rainer, Craig Boswell, Jr., Jim Lewis, Davey Knight, Easton Rainer, Kyle Joiner, and Caden Boswell.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

