Oklahoma City plays New Orleans on 5-game home slide

(AP) - New Orleans Pelicans (8-21, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-18, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to break its five-game home losing streak with a win over New Orleans.

The Thunder have gone 6-11 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pelicans are 6-13 against conference opponents. New Orleans has a 6-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won 108-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 27 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 41.0% and averaging 21.2 points for the Thunder. Dort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.1 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 98.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Luguentz Dort: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.