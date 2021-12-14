One week until winter, but you can’t tell by the weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is exactly one week away from the start of winter which is on December 21st. However, based on the weather, you would probably guess that spring was on the horizon. Highs today will reach the low 70s, which will be roughly 10 degrees above the average. Tonight brings above average lows near 50 degrees.

Warmer than normal temps will dominate the rest of the week with low-mid 70s for Wednesday...and mid-upper 70s Thursday & Friday. The unseasonably warm weather is due to an upper level ridge of high pressure allowing warmer air to filter into our region. This pattern breaks down by the end of the week, but a change won’t be felt until the weekend.

Saturday, more 70s are expected ahead of a cold front. The front will cross Saturday afternoon, and it’ll bring much cooler air in its wake. Sunday, highs will stay in the low-mid 50s.

The previously mentioned cold front will also bring our best chance of rain for the week. So, if you have outdoor plans for the 1st day of the weekend, plan on utilizing an umbrella. We’ll give you more details about Saturday’s rain chance as we get closer.

For Christmas week, it still looks like above average temps are on deck.

