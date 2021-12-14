Advertisement

Our week of warming continues, but the warming leads to rain

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The warming will step up a little bit more each day this week. As is often the case, the warming is a road that leads us to wet weather.

A stray shower or two is possible as early as Friday afternoon or evening from our next big weather maker. The bulk of the rain will hold off Saturday. Rain can fall heavily at times, but severe thunderstorms are not expected at this point. If that changes, we will let you know.

The cold front that brings that Saturday rain will bring some chill on Sunday that will stay with us until at least next Tuesday.

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. We’ll cool from 60s to 50s. We will be partly cloudy overnight with some clear spots. The low temperature will be near 51 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

