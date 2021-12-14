Advertisement

Paving projects underway

The administration is working with council members to target roads that have potholes and...
The administration is working with council members to target roads that have potholes and crumbling asphalt.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Paving is underway for many roads in Meridian as the administration works with council members to target roads that have potholes and crumbling asphalt.

The Public Works Department completed an extensive study of the five worst roads in the city. Each council member also had the opportunity to come up with their own list of bad roads in their wards.

The council has spent most of the money allocated for paving but it’s preparing to issue a new $6 million bond for next year.

The council is also planning to meet with members of the legislature to apply for grants to pave thoroughfares like North Hills Street and 8th St.

“We will not pave all the streets. We will not pave all the streets in any one ward. What we’re trying to do is a comprehensive approach that can serve the most people in the city with paving. We’re limited in the amount of money, so we have a limited paving program. A lot of people who want their street paved; it will not be paved. So, we’ll just do our best to prioritize what needs to be paved, what are the most traveled streets in the city, and which ones need it the most,” said Ward 1 Councilman, George Thomas.

Thomas said because of low temperatures, major paving will not start back up again until the spring.

MDOT is also in the process of paving roads in Meridian and state highways designated within the city.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23rd Avenue at 11th Street in Meridian is becoming an all-way stop.
Meridian intersection becoming all-way stop
Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the death...
Investigation continues into deadly shooting
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
A public works crew will be replacing a 24″ sewer line on B Street between 21st and 24th...
Street to be closed Tuesday through Jan. 9
Does crime have a race? Some people are asking the question after the mayor began a...
Does crime have a race?

Latest News

A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped...
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks during a news conference after the...
Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Matt Wages, 25, of Silver...
Silver Alert issued for Lawrence Co. man
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana
This week will stay mainly dry amid warming. Rain will arrive this weekend.
Our week of warming continues, but the warming leads to rain