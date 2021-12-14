Paving projects underway

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Paving is underway for many roads in Meridian as the administration works with council members to target roads that have potholes and crumbling asphalt.

The Public Works Department completed an extensive study of the five worst roads in the city. Each council member also had the opportunity to come up with their own list of bad roads in their wards.

The council has spent most of the money allocated for paving but it’s preparing to issue a new $6 million bond for next year.

The council is also planning to meet with members of the legislature to apply for grants to pave thoroughfares like North Hills Street and 8th St.

“We will not pave all the streets. We will not pave all the streets in any one ward. What we’re trying to do is a comprehensive approach that can serve the most people in the city with paving. We’re limited in the amount of money, so we have a limited paving program. A lot of people who want their street paved; it will not be paved. So, we’ll just do our best to prioritize what needs to be paved, what are the most traveled streets in the city, and which ones need it the most,” said Ward 1 Councilman, George Thomas.

Thomas said because of low temperatures, major paving will not start back up again until the spring.

MDOT is also in the process of paving roads in Meridian and state highways designated within the city.

