Silver Alert issued for Lawrence Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Matt Wages, 25, of Silver Creek, Miss.

He is a White male, 6′ 3″, 180-200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Wages was last seen walking Dec. 14, 2021, at 12:42 p.m. in the 3300 block of Highway 43A in Lawrence County. At the time he was wearing a black t-shirt, gray pajama pants and green Crocs.

His family said Matt Wages has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about him, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 601-587-2961.

