State Senate committee assignments announced
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann released Senate Committee assignments for the 2022 legislative session that begins in January.
Newly-elected Sen. Rod Hickman of District 32 was appointed vice chair of the Interstate and Federal Cooperation Committee. Hickman, an attorney in Noxubee County, will also serve on the committees of Agriculture, Appropriations, Forestry, Investigate State Offices, Judiciary Division B, State Library and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Hickman’s district includes all of Kemper County and portions of Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties. Hickman was sworn in Dec. 8 and will serve out the final 2 years of a vacated 4-year term.
In other changes, Sen. Tyler McCaughn was appointed chair of the Forestry Committee.
McCaughn is a first-term senator, farmer and attorney who represents Newton, Scott, and Lauderdale counties. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of Agriculture.
Newly-elected Sen. Kelvin E. Butler of District 38 was appointed vice chair of the Housing Committee and a member of the following committees: Appropriations, Corrections, Economic and Workforce Development, Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources, Forestry, Labor and Municipalities.
Sen. Joseph Thomas was appointed chair of Enrolled Bills and a member of Interstate and Federal Cooperation. Sen. John Horhn was appointed to Energy. Sen. Bart Williams was appointed to Highways and Transportation. Sen. Daniel Sparks was appointed to Ports and Marines. Sen. Juan Barnett was appointed to Public Health and Welfare. Sen. Albert Butler was appointed to Universities and Colleges.
Check the chart below for all Senate committee assignments:
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.