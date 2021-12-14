State Senate committee assignments announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann released Senate Committee assignments for the 2022 legislative session that begins in January.

Newly-elected Sen. Rod Hickman of District 32 was appointed vice chair of the Interstate and Federal Cooperation Committee. Hickman, an attorney in Noxubee County, will also serve on the committees of Agriculture, Appropriations, Forestry, Investigate State Offices, Judiciary Division B, State Library and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Hickman’s district includes all of Kemper County and portions of Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties. Hickman was sworn in Dec. 8 and will serve out the final 2 years of a vacated 4-year term.

In other changes, Sen. Tyler McCaughn was appointed chair of the Forestry Committee.

“With responsibilities ranging from the allocation of federal recovery dollars to tax relief, this session is going to be a challenge. I am grateful for the leadership of Sen. McCaughn, an intelligent team player who works hard to find solutions. His knowledge in agriculture and on other related issues will serve the Forestry community in Mississippi well.”

McCaughn is a first-term senator, farmer and attorney who represents Newton, Scott, and Lauderdale counties. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of Agriculture.

“With over 19 million acres of timber growing in Mississippi, Forestry remains a top commodity for Mississippians. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the Lt. Governor’s Office and my committee members to strengthen the industry for years to come.”

Newly-elected Sen. Kelvin E. Butler of District 38 was appointed vice chair of the Housing Committee and a member of the following committees: Appropriations, Corrections, Economic and Workforce Development, Environmental Protection, Conservation and Water Resources, Forestry, Labor and Municipalities.

Sen. Joseph Thomas was appointed chair of Enrolled Bills and a member of Interstate and Federal Cooperation. Sen. John Horhn was appointed to Energy. Sen. Bart Williams was appointed to Highways and Transportation. Sen. Daniel Sparks was appointed to Ports and Marines. Sen. Juan Barnett was appointed to Public Health and Welfare. Sen. Albert Butler was appointed to Universities and Colleges.

Check the chart below for all Senate committee assignments:

