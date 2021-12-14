Advertisement

Street to be closed Tuesday through Jan. 9

A public works crew will be replacing a 24″ sewer line on B Street between 21st and 24th...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of a Meridian street will be closed for an extended time, starting Tuesday.

The closure will be for several weeks, through Jan. 9, 2022.
Detour signs will be posted. Businesses will be able to enter/exit but no through traffic will be allowed.

