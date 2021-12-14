Street to be closed Tuesday through Jan. 9

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of a Meridian street will be closed for an extended time, starting Tuesday.

A public works crew will be replacing a 24″ sewer line on B Street between 21st and 24th avenues and 21st Avenue between B and C streets.

The closure will be for several weeks, through Jan. 9, 2022. Detour signs will be posted. Businesses will be able to enter/exit but no through traffic will be allowed.

