Street to be closed Tuesday through Jan. 9
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of a Meridian street will be closed for an extended time, starting Tuesday.
A public works crew will be replacing a 24″ sewer line on B Street between 21st and 24th avenues and 21st Avenue between B and C streets.
|The closure will be for several weeks, through Jan. 9, 2022.
|Detour signs will be posted. Businesses will be able to enter/exit but no through traffic will be allowed.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.