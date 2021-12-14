Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County man is on trial for murder this week. Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at their home on Brown Hooke Rd. in June of 2018.

Jurors watched body cam footage from the responding deputies in court Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene testified about what the defendant said happened.

Jurors also heard from a paramedic who worked on and transported the victim to a hospital.

The defendant has been out on bond since the week of the shooting. WTOK News 11 will update this story as the trial progresses.

