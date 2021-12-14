A warming week will be mostly dry, then rain arrives this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week will be a much calmer week than last week, but it won’t be totally uneventful. The week will be marked by steady warming but very little rain. Still there are some opportunities for rain.

A Stray Shower Possible Tuesday Morning

Our next shot at rain is from a small disturbance that will move through our area tonight and Tuesday morning. It will bring a few showers with it, but we won’t all get rain. It’s entirely possible that we will all stay dry, but we’ll hold a small chance for rain in our forecast.

Our Next Weather Maker(s)

Limited showers are possible Friday through Sunday before a strong cold front Sunday night and Monday brings a more robust round of rain. That’s our next big weather maker. We’ll likely cool significantly behind a mostly-dry cold front on Saturday. That cooler air will shut down any severe weather threat with Monday’s system.

Geminid Meteor Shower

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks tonight. Best viewing is after 10 PM through just before sunrise. If we can hold the clouds back, we can see up to 60 meteors per hour. It’s one of the more reliable meteor showers and can often offer bursts of 5-6 meteors per minute.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear, and we’ll cool through the 50s. Clouds will increase overnight, and a few showers are possible by morning. The low temperature will be near 47 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. We won’t all get rain. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

