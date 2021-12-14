Advertisement

WTOK and Gray Television partner with The Salvation Army to ‘Heal the Heartland’

Gray Television and WTOK are working to help Heal the Heartland. If you would like to donate,...
Gray Television and WTOK are working to help Heal the Heartland. If you would like to donate, text ‘HLTORNADO’ to 51555.(Gray/WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The parent organization of WTOK-TV is donating $100,000 to the Heal the Heartland Campaign.  WTOK-TV and many of Gray’s television stations across 113 local markets are partnering with The Salvation Army to help raise money for the recovery following the deadly storm system that impacted America’s Heartland.

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least people 64 dead. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. These communities have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

Harms says charities share stories of how they lose valuable time sorting through donations that just don’t fit or work for disaster victims.

“Money helps charities find a place for people to live, to provide shelter, and even replace things like medicine. Plus we know The Salvation Army is a reputable charity. You know your money will be helping people,” said Harms.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities. Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23rd Avenue at 11th Street in Meridian is becoming an all-way stop.
Meridian intersection becoming all-way stop
Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the death...
Investigation continues into deadly shooting
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
A public works crew will be replacing a 24″ sewer line on B Street between 21st and 24th...
Street to be closed Tuesday through Jan. 9
Does crime have a race? Some people are asking the question after the mayor began a...
Does crime have a race?

Latest News

Luminaries returns at more than a decade
Luminaries returning to Lake Ross Collins
Nicaraguan migrants Emanuel Mendoza, Edgar Sequeira, Benjamin Villalta, Aura Berrios and Juana...
Court won’t allow reversal of Trump remain-in-Mexico policy
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron