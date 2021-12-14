WTOK and Gray Television partner with The Salvation Army to ‘Heal the Heartland’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The parent organization of WTOK-TV is donating $100,000 to the Heal the Heartland Campaign. WTOK-TV and many of Gray’s television stations across 113 local markets are partnering with The Salvation Army to help raise money for the recovery following the deadly storm system that impacted America’s Heartland.

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least people 64 dead. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. These communities have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal. It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

“It’s important to know right now The Salvation Army needs money more than they need clothes or supplies. They need cash to buy what’s exactly needed.”





Harms says charities share stories of how they lose valuable time sorting through donations that just don’t fit or work for disaster victims.

“Money helps charities find a place for people to live, to provide shelter, and even replace things like medicine. Plus we know The Salvation Army is a reputable charity. You know your money will be helping people,” said Harms.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities. Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

