Advertisement

ADPH launches campaign to stress vaccine, testing in fight against COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new campaign to fight against coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new campaign to fight against coronavirus.(WSFA)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new campaign to fight against coronavirus. It’s called Alabama Unites Against COVID”.

The campaign stresses the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as testing, and highlights how people from all walks of life are joining each other in their communities in the fight against the virus.

“When more people get vaccinated and tested, we are encouraged because the fight isn’t over yet,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “It’s still critical that Alabamians protect themselves and others by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If they have symptoms of the virus, they should get tested as soon as possible. By doing these two things, we can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The campaign comes with a new website complete with a vaccine and testing site locator and answers to some of the most common questions about testing and vaccinations.

“Thousands and thousands of people now stand united, determined to defeat COVID-19,” said Carolyn Bern, Director of Governmental Affairs and Community Relations for ADPH. “The issue affects us all, no matter our neighborhoods, our political affiliations, or our ethnicity.

Bern said the campaign demonstrates how powerfully important it is that we stand together.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Latest News

Flu cases increasing in Mississippi
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 408 new cases reported Tues.
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine