An Evening with Mac Barnes set for Dec. 23

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former players, coaches, colleagues and friends are invited to An Evening with Coach Mac Barnes, who recently announced his retirement from coaching.

It will be held at the Hamasa Shrine, 5516 Dale Drive in Marion Thursday, Dec. 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be a come-and-go event.

Barnes spent 21 years at Lamar High School. Before that he spent 26 years at Meridian High School, as head football coach and athletic director.

