Beverly Ann Nance

Beverly Ann Nance
Ann Nance
Ann Nance(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Memorial services for Ann Nance will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ann Nance, age 73, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away December 13, 2021.

Ann was born on December 16, 1946. She worked for the majority of her life as a manager of multiple Waffle House locations in Meridian and Laurel. Ann was devoted to her family and her job. She deeply loved her family, especially spending time together and will be missed by many.

Ann is survived by her children, Kay Ward, Pete Nance (Carrie Lynn), and Kandi Holland; her grandchildren, Corey Martin, Brandon Nance, Miranda Dunnigan, Grayson Holland, and Carrie Cadence “CC” Nance; a great-grandchild, Koraline Bolton; her twin sister, Nan Kent; a brother, Jarvis Allen; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, LeJean “Jennie” Nance; and her siblings, Jerry Dale Allen, Donald Allen, W.E. Allen, and Mamie Nell Allen; and her Mamie and Pappy, Milton and Mamie Lee Burkes.

The family requests memorial contributions are shared with the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

