Auburn hires Austin Davis as new offensive coordinator

AUBURN, Ala. (WTOK) - The Auburn Tigers are expected to hire Austin Davis as the new offensive coordinator.

Davis is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks and will replace Mike Bobo, who was recently fired after Auburn concluded their regular season.

Austin Davis was a two-time All-Conference USA player at Southern Miss. The former West Lauderdale Knight threw for nearly 11,000 yards and 83 touchdowns at Southern Miss. He started in 10 games in the NFL and played with six different franchises during his career.

Seahawks QBs coach Austin Davis to be named Auburn's new offensive coordinator https://t.co/Qw0SRTRXSN pic.twitter.com/SgSqAmlL6L — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) December 15, 2021

The Auburn Tigers’ finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and were placed sixth in the SEC West.

The Tigers will compete in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston on December 28th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.