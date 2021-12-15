Advertisement

Auburn hires Austin Davis as new offensive coordinator

The Auburn Tigers are expected to hire Austin Davis as the new offensive coordinator.
The Auburn Tigers are expected to hire Austin Davis as the new offensive coordinator.(Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTOK) - The Auburn Tigers are expected to hire Austin Davis as the new offensive coordinator.

Davis is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks and will replace Mike Bobo, who was recently fired after Auburn concluded their regular season.

Austin Davis was a two-time All-Conference USA player at Southern Miss. The former West Lauderdale Knight threw for nearly 11,000 yards and 83 touchdowns at Southern Miss. He started in 10 games in the NFL and played with six different franchises during his career.

The Auburn Tigers’ finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and were placed sixth in the SEC West.

The Tigers will compete in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston on December 28th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Lake High School senior, Kalvin Dinkins, signs with Mississippi State.
Lake defensive lineman is taking talents to Mississippi State
Enterprise honors Gray as Bulldogs battle Knights
Derryon Gray fist bumps head coach Justin Sollie during 1,000 point career game ball...
Enterprise honors Gray with 1,000 point career ball and Bulldogs battle Knights for the second time this season