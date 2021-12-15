Betty M. Gunn

A memorial service celebrating the life of Betty Gunn will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Suqualena United Methodist Church, 11241 Hwy 494, Meridian, Mississippi on Saturday, January 1st, 2022 with Reverend Dale Moore and Reverend Cheryl Farr officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Gunn, age 92, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Anderson Regional Hospital surrounded by her local family.

Betty loved the Lord and was a faithful member at Suqualena UMC. She made a host of friends serving in the local community and everyone enjoyed her roadside flower beds.

Mrs. Gunn is survived by her children, Ann Layton Saucier, Jo Layton Sprinkle, and Ken Randles. Her grandchildren, Tracy Cumming, April Bailey, Lauren Ray, Mark Sprinkle, Brent Sprinkle, Bonnie Randles, and Jacob Randles; her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Luneau, Meghan Cumming, Macy Cumming, Brogan Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Cami Saucier, Archer Randles, and Paisley Randles; her great-great grandchildren, Carsen Bailey and Maverick Hamner. She is also survived by her sister, Mattie Cape.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Jimmie E. Gunn; her father, William August Randles, and mother, Ida Mae Toney Randles; her siblings, Annie Mae Smith, Louise Costell, Elizabeth Albritton, Roy Randles, Jim Randles, and Willie Randles.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

