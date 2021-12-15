COVID hospitalizations decrease in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 case numbers in Meridian are trending down, despite the anticipated surge during the Thanksgiving holiday. Local hospitals said they are also seeing a decrease in COVID deaths, attributed to the vaccines being available for a year.

Local hospitals told News 11 they have seen a decrease in COVID deaths and an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated.

“I can speak for our hospital that there’s been a significant drop off in the number of COVID deaths that we had here over the three months. Much of it is contributed to vaccinations, and some of it is due to people taking more precautions,” said Dr. Keith Everett, chief medical officer at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

“Here at Greater Meridian, we have definitely seen a decrease in our patient load with COVID 19. I think that is a big part of our COVID vaccinations and booster vaccinations we’ve been getting here,” said Britney Kersh, family nurse practitioner at Greater Meridian Health Clinic.

Health leaders said the number of COVID-19 cases is dropping in Meridian, which has taken pressure off hospitals, and said the vaccine is working and encouraged everyone eligible to take it.

“The vaccine is safe. Worldwide there have been no reports of any significant adverse outcomes. I know we have given close to 7,000 here at Anderson’s. I am unaware of any serious adverse reactions. Some people have minor things for a day or two. I am unaware of any serious adverse reactions,” said Dr. Everett.

“The Delta surge vaccine completely worked. It was phenomenal. 95% of the people that were sick and dying in the hospital were unvaccinated. The vaccine has worked, and it will work. The only thing we need to do is to continue to get the number of people vaccinated going up,” said Dr. Frederick Duggan, chief medical officer with Rush Hospital.

Health officials said we are not out of the pandemic fully, but we are off to a great start.

“During the Delta surge, we had people that were getting vaccinated. The delta surge was a surge that was highly transmissible and highly deadly. We saw a lot of deaths. Since that surge sort of passed through, our numbers have been lower. We noticed in the last two to three weeks a slight uptick in the number of cases. We only have 6 cases in the hospital,” said Dr. Duggan.

Back in August, about 90% of the COVID patients hospitalized were unvaccinated. Now, that number has decreased dramatically.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 and reported daily to the Mississippi State Department of Health has greatly declined from the height of the pandemic.

