Day 2 of Truitt Pace murder trial

Truitt Pace remains on trial for murder in the 2018 shooting death of his wife, Marsha Pace
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Truitt Pace remains on trial for murder in the 2018 shooting death of his wife, Marsha Pace.

The prosecution continued presenting its case for the second day by calling 6 witnesses before the lunch break. The victim’s ex-husband, a psychologist and a Care Lodge employee all testified that Marsha Pace was afraid of the defendant. One confirmed she had initiated the paperwork to file for a protection order.

Pictures entered into evidence showed multiple bruises on Marsha Pace’s arms and face. An attorney also testified that she intended to file for divorce.

WTOK News 11 continues to follow the trial.

