Enterprise honors Gray with 1,000 point career ball and Bulldogs battle Knights for the second time this season

Derryon Gray fist bumps head coach Justin Sollie during 1,000 point career game ball...
Derryon Gray fist bumps head coach Justin Sollie during 1,000 point career game ball recognition during halftime of the Enterprise vs West Lauderdale game.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs honor Derryon Gray with 1,000 point career game ball during the halftime of the West Lauderdale vs Enterprise girls basketball game.

Gray accomplished the milestone last week against Richton. Fans and family members got to see Gray honored with the game ball Tuesday night.

Gray said, “It was a very special moment. That’s just things you just can’t put into words how you feel. It’s amazing. To know the hours of work I have put in finally paid off to get here.”

Boys Recap:

The last time Enterprise and West Lauderdale played each other West Lauderdale beat the Bulldogs 59-52. Tuesday nights game the Bulldogs were seeking revenge.

West Lauderdale would start by taking a lead over Enterprise, but the Bulldogs would come back. To end the regular regulation, the Knights hit a three pointer to tie the game up at 58-58 and take the game into overtime.

West Lauderdale would power throught to beat Enterprise 72-66 in overtime. The Knights Parker Henry finished the game with 30 points. Derryon Gray finished the night with 34 points, just two points shy of his career high from last season.

Girls Recap:

The Enterprise girls also took on West Lauderdale at home Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs trying to keep their undefeated season alive.

Triniti Burns and Kylee Dewitt were two key players for the Bulldogs getting the ball into the net to take a big lead over the Knights. Enterprise would win 45-29 and beat West Lauderdale for the second time this season.

