Helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre; pilot confirmed dead, LSP says

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed that the pilot of a helicopter that crashed into the I-10 high rise at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Tuesday afternoon died as the result of the accident. The pilot was the only occupant on board, according to the FAA.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

The FAA says it was a Bell 407 helicopter. Officials reported earlier in the day that only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

I-10 eastbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound.

I-10 East remains closed to traffic at milepost 213 on the (Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted on to exit 187 (US 61). Congestion from this incident has reached three miles. Motorist are advised to use an alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) December 14, 2021

I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted onto US Hwy. 51.

I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge. (LSP/DOTD)

A spokesperson for Entergy says the crash damaged some transmission infrastructure, knocking over 20,000 people out of power in Kenner and Metairie. As of 3 p.m., power was restored.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.