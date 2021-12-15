Advertisement

I-10 closure at Bonnet Carre Spillway for power line repairs postponed until Sunday, state police say

I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.(LSP/DOTD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 10 will close in both directions Sunday (Dec. 19) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge for a time to be determined to allow Entergy to repair power lines damaged from Tuesday’s helicopter crash, a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police said.

The closure was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. but the repairs will now be postponed until Sunday, LSP said.

On Tuesday, crews worked overnight to clear the wreckage of the Bell 407 helicopter that is believed to have clipped power lines just before crashing on the eastbound side of the bridge Tuesday at 12:35 p.m. Entergy crews also worked into the overnight hours repairing damaged power lines that had cut electricity to nearly 21,000 customers in Kenner and Metairie when the aircraft went down.

The FAA said the helicopter was occupied only by its pilot, who died in the crash. Officials have not disclosed the victim’s identity. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash and utility work forced the closure of both directions of I-10 on the Spillway bridge for most of Tuesday afternoon and evening, with traffic being diverted to US Hwy. 51, according to Louisiana State Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Thousands of Mississippians won’t have to worry about staying warm, thanks to a program offered...
State program helping to keep low-income families warm with utility assistance
Coverage graphic in 'tornado gap'
Alabama meteorologists work to close ‘Tornado Radar Gap’ in West Alabama
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss