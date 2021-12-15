Advertisement

Knights of Columbus donate to Care Lodge

Coats will be given to children in need
Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Knights of Columbus are dropped of donated coats to the care lodge earlier this afternoon.

The Knights of Columbus participate in many service activities in the community throughout the year and one is one they participate in yearly.

They are proud to be part of something that helps those going through a difficult time.

The Knights of Columbus say they are always happy to help the community in any way that they can.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Latest News

Todd Tilghman
Todd Tilghman prepares for acoustic concert Tuesday night
Sgt. C.J. Jimison plans on retiring at the end of the year from the Marion Police Department.
First Responders: Sgt. C.J. Jimison prepares to retire
Toython
WTOK’S Toython concludes with drop off to United Way
MSU Meridian fall graduation
MSU Meridian graduates another class of students