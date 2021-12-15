Knights of Columbus donate to Care Lodge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Knights of Columbus are dropped of donated coats to the care lodge earlier this afternoon.

The Knights of Columbus participate in many service activities in the community throughout the year and one is one they participate in yearly.

They are proud to be part of something that helps those going through a difficult time.

The Knights of Columbus say they are always happy to help the community in any way that they can.

