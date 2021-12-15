Lake defensive lineman is taking talents to Mississippi State

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School, senior defensive lineman, Kalvin Dinkins, chose to continue athletic and academic career with Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The Dinkins have their cowbells ready! @KalvinDinkins has chosen to continue his athletic and academic career at Mississippi State. Hear from him tonight on @WTOKTV to hear about his decision to play with the Bulldogs 🐶@LakeHornetFB @TateTatehanna @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/VHmunc5PGk — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 15, 2021

Dinkins said, “Mississippi State is close to home. It is a comfortable fit. I really love it. Hail State.”

This season Dinkins had 23 solo tackles, 18 assists, 41 total tackles, 6 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries and 7 quarterback hurries.

“It feels great,” Dinkins said. “It feels great to know I did something my family can be proud of. I’m very excited. Ready to get to work.”

Dinkins is also a three time first team All State football player for the Hornets. During his signing day, Denkins was chosing between Baylor University, the Air Force Academy, the University of Louisiana and Mississippi State University.

Head coach Tate Hanna said, “You can’t get better than Kalvin. Kalvin’s a great kid. [He] has great grades, [he] has never missed a practice, never missed a workout or anything and he goes above and beyond in everything he does. Kalvin, that’s the reason he’s in the situation that he is in just cause the kid he is and you know he is still a young man right now and the sky is the limit for him so we look forward to seeing it.”

Dinkins is now headed down the Gulfport, Mississippi to practice for the Bernard Blackwell All Star Game which he will play in on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.