Meridian Public Works Department completes toy drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The City of Meridian Public Works Department made a donation of toys Wednesday as part of their annual Christmas luncheon.

Collection bins have been placed in locations throughout the department for employees or members of the community to contribute to the toy drive. Today, those toys were donated to the “Cans for Kids” campaign.

”We’ve got a little over 300 children,” said Gary Turbville with the Cans for Kids Campaign. “That’s the most we’ve ever done. Donations have been good and everything has come together so well this year and we’re just having a blessed time during this Christmas program.”

“We were organized and we enjoyed putting it together,” said David Hodge, Director of Meridian’s Public Works. “Our people are very community oriented. We’re out there doing the work of the public here at public works. At the same time we know they’re needy kids out there that need support and we want to support them on that level.”

Also at today’s luncheon, Mrs. Brenda Hellen-Harris announced her retirement after working the last 35 years for the city of Meridian.

