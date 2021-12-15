The mild weather pattern sticks around for a little while

Advertisement

A Warm Weather Pattern
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are stuck in a mild weather pattern through the end of the week. There’s an upper-level ridge of high pressure that’s dominating the eastern 2/3 of the U.S, and it’s leading to highs that are 10-20 degrees above average. Locally, highs will climb into the mid 70s today with a mix of clouds & sun. Thursday and Friday both bring upper 70s, but isolated showers may find a select few of you by the last day of the work week.

The weekend brings changes. Saturday will remain unseasonably warm ahead of a cold front with highs in the mid 70s. The front wil cross Saturday evening, and it’ll bring much cooler temps with it. Highs by Sunday will be nearly 20 degrees cooler with mid 50s. The cold front will also bring a likely chance for showers & storms. So, you’ll need the umbrella for your Saturday outdoor plans.

It looks like we dry out a bit for Sunday, but we’re monitoring an area of low pressure that will slide across the Gulf Coast early next week. The forecast models aren’t agreeing on whether it’ll be Monday or Tuesday, but plan on another dose of showers early next week. We’ll continue to fine-tune the rain timing, and we’ll keep you posted.

Regardless, plan on a cooler start to Winter (December 21st)...with highs closer to the average.

