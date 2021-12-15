Neshoba County adopts proposed redistricting plan

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Redistricting happens every 10 years after the census is complete, and folks in Neshoba County will soon see major changes in their districts.

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors said it has been working on redistricting since receiving the preliminary census information in August.

“With the revised census information, we lost about 500 people in population since the 2010 census. And since that time period obviously that put some districts out of what would be the normal and best median association of people for the district. For each of the five districts in the county so that requires a redistricting,” said Neshoba County Administrator, Jeff Mayo.

The board hopes to have the redistricting plan adopted in time for the 2022 elections.

The board said redistricting will result in changes to the supervisors’ districts and voting precincts to make all five districts as equitable as possible.

“For example, in district 1 we were over 13% out of alignment and in district 5 we were down 9% of alignment so we had to make changes to get back into the ideal alignment for the districts. As long as it’s below 10% overall and 5% per district, that’s where we’re really wanting to be and that’s where we are right now with this projected plan. You can’t move one district without changing another district,” said Mayo.

The board will hold a public hearing on January 18th at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for public input and comments.

