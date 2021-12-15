Advertisement

Retail stores coming to Meridian

Construction of the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to...
Construction of the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to move into that development area as well.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The construction on the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to move into that development area as well.

The city said the building for the retail center will be up by the first of the year and businesses at the site will be open by the end of 2022.

But Frontage Road isn’t the only place seeing new companies developing. Community Development Director Craig Hitt said North Hills and Bonita Crossing are gaining interest as well.

But the city isn’t naming the companies coming to the Queen City just yet.

“ It seems that our retail is very strong. I was recently talking to the business folks here in town and they’re showing good results for the Christmas season, and they’re excited about what’s going on in their businesses, so I think that’s just encouraging others to look at our community and invest in it. But I think they’ll be some developments in 2022 and all throughout the city that will be encouraging to all of us,” said Hitt.

Hitt said the investments people have made in Meridian this year have been higher than in previous years.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Latest News

Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus donate to Care Lodge
Folks in Neshoba County will soon see major changes in their districts.
Neshoba County adopts proposed redistricting plan
An Evening with Coach Mac Barnes is set for Dec. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at the Hamasa Shrine in...
An Evening with Mac Barnes set for Dec. 23
Toys donated to Cans for Kids
Meridian Public Works Department completes toy drive