Retail stores coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The construction on the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to move into that development area as well.

The city said the building for the retail center will be up by the first of the year and businesses at the site will be open by the end of 2022.

But Frontage Road isn’t the only place seeing new companies developing. Community Development Director Craig Hitt said North Hills and Bonita Crossing are gaining interest as well.

But the city isn’t naming the companies coming to the Queen City just yet.

“ It seems that our retail is very strong. I was recently talking to the business folks here in town and they’re showing good results for the Christmas season, and they’re excited about what’s going on in their businesses, so I think that’s just encouraging others to look at our community and invest in it. But I think they’ll be some developments in 2022 and all throughout the city that will be encouraging to all of us,” said Hitt.

Hitt said the investments people have made in Meridian this year have been higher than in previous years.

