Todd Tilghman brings Christmas spirit to Meridian with concert

Many people showed up to see Tilghman, Emily White, and Matt Hill put on a show.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s very own Todd Tilghman held a special Christmas concert Tuesday night for his hometown. Aimed to get people in the Christmas spirit.

Many people showed up at Soule Steam Feed Works to see not only Tilghman but Emily White and Matt Hill sing as well.

It was a cozy and intimate night with Christmas joy behind it all.

People were able to listen to great, original music, Christmas stories and talk with the Meridian natives as well.

Tilghman said Meridian is home and he loves putting on events like this for the community.

“I was dying to come back home and do a Christmas show. I could never say ever, ever enough about how much I appreciate Meridian, Mississippi and how good they always are to me. Everything that I’ve done and everything that I am doing. They are always so fully behind it,” said Tilghman.

" We’re originally from Meridian. The excitement that he displayed while on the show just spread through all of us. So, we were rooting for him 100% and when he won, we were ecstatic. So, there’s no way that we could miss the opportunity, driving four hours to come down and be in his presence. So, we’re grateful for that,” said Tilghman fans, Jack and Cindy Wilkins.

Tilghman said people should be on the lookout for exciting and new things he has coming soon.

