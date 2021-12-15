Total Pain Care team of the week: West Lauderdale 8th grade basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale Knights 8th grade boys basketball team.

The Knights team won the Lauderdale County basketball tournament for the second year in a row. Their record for the last two years is 25-0.

Congratulations again to the West Lauderdale Knights 8th grade boys basketball team for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

