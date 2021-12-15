Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: West Lauderdale 8th grade basketball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale Knights 8th grade boys...
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale Knights 8th grade boys basketball team.(West Lauderdale)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the West Lauderdale Knights 8th grade boys basketball team.

The Knights team won the Lauderdale County basketball tournament for the second year in a row. Their record for the last two years is 25-0.

Congratulations again to the West Lauderdale Knights 8th grade boys basketball team for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
23rd Avenue at 11th Street in Meridian is becoming an all-way stop.
Meridian intersection becoming all-way stop
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
Meridian police are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the death...
Investigation continues into deadly shooting
A public works crew will be replacing a 24″ sewer line on B Street between 21st and 24th...
Street to be closed Tuesday through Jan. 9

Latest News

Enterprise honors Gray as Bulldogs battle Knights
Derryon Gray fist bumps head coach Justin Sollie during 1,000 point career game ball...
Enterprise honors Gray with 1,000 point career ball and Bulldogs battle Knights for the second time this season
Ole Miss prepares for Sugar Bowl
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he holds the Orange Blossom Classic...
Deion Sanders continues winning streak, claims 2021 Eddie Robinson Award