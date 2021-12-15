Advertisement

Wildcats’ Jonathan Vaughn signing day

Meridian High School’s Jonathan Vaughn held his signing day where he will further his academic...
Meridian High School’s Jonathan Vaughn held his signing day where he will further his academic and athletic career at Southeastern Louisiana University for football and track.(Meridian High School)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s Jonathan Vaughn held his signing day where he will further his academic and athletic career at Southeastern Louisiana University for football and track.

Vaughn was surrounded by his family and friends as he signed to write the next chapter in his life.

Vaughn played for the Wildcat Football team and competes in several events for the MHS Track and Field team. He set a school record in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of (21.90) and became the 6A State Champion in 2021.

Vaughn will graduate from MHS in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
Meridian police said the suspect in a grand larceny in Flowood, Miss., was driving a silver...
MPD seeks tips on suspect, stolen car
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of 5-year-old girl in Alabama
Hobby Lobby first established a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal minimum wage...
Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Latest News

An Evening with Coach Mac Barnes is set for Dec. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at the Hamasa Shrine in...
An Evening with Mac Barnes set for Dec. 23
The Auburn Tigers are expected to hire Austin Davis as the new offensive coordinator.
Auburn hires Austin Davis as new offensive coordinator
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Lake High School senior, Kalvin Dinkins, signs with Mississippi State.
Lake defensive lineman is taking talents to Mississippi State