Wildcats’ Jonathan Vaughn signing day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s Jonathan Vaughn held his signing day where he will further his academic and athletic career at Southeastern Louisiana University for football and track.

Vaughn was surrounded by his family and friends as he signed to write the next chapter in his life.

Vaughn played for the Wildcat Football team and competes in several events for the MHS Track and Field team. He set a school record in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of (21.90) and became the 6A State Champion in 2021.

Vaughn will graduate from MHS in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.