AmeriCorps volunteers spend time working at Clarkco

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A group of young people representing several states are spending their time in East Mississippi doing volunteer work.

Nine people from eight states, including as far away as Colorado and Oregon, are lending a helping hand at Clarkco State Park near Quitman this week for needed repairs there.

The group is part of the AmeriCorps program for national and community service that engages more than five million Americans across the country.

”I’ve always enjoyed being able to help people and this is really an amazing program to be able to do so,” said Maya Cecil, a member of the AmeriCorps group from Bend, Oregon. “We can travel at the same time and I’ve never be outside the western part of the U.S. It’s been really amazing to help people and make a pretty decent impact on the world.”

“Actually, the thing that everybody on the team has is called a representative role,” said Matthias Hochstein, a member of the AmeriCorps group from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “For example, you have a person that’s in charge of tools. You have a person that’s in charge of doing media like this. We have one person that just in charge of doing diversity activities so that we can learn about other cultures and how we can interact with them.”

The AmeriCorps program was established in 1963 for men and women ages 18 to 24. One of the four regional campuses in the U.S. is in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

