Another spring-like day

The warm weather pattern continues across our region. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s for many cities in our area, which is roughly 10-15 degrees above the average. These temps are more typical for early spring (early April), and definitely not what we would expect days away from the start of winter. So, if you’re a warm weather fan, enjoy this pattern because changes take place this weekend.

There could be a few evening showers on Friday, but the main rain maker moves in Saturday. A cold front will cross our area, and it’ll bring a likely chance for showers & storms. Rainfall estimates around .5″ are possible, but severe weather isn’t expected. However, much cooler weather is expected behind the front. Highs for Saturday will remain in the 70s ahead of the front, then temps fall into the mid-upper 50s for highs behind it for Sunday.

A cooler pattern will stick around early next week week with highs in the upper 50s for the start of Winter (December 21). However, leading up to Christmas, forecast model guidance is hinting at above normal temps...with possible 70s for Christmas Day. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

