Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

Copyright 2021 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to...
Retail stores coming to Meridian
Truitt Thomas Pace leaves the Lauderdale County Courthouse as he stands trial for the 2018...
Day 2 of Truitt Pace murder trial
Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash

Latest News

FILE - Dusk settles over the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Biden signs bill hiking US borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion
In this June 8, 2021, photo provided by the The Ohio Channel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny speaks at a...
Pressure builds against doctors peddling false virus claims
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say