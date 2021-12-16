City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEFFERY F TOOLE
|1974
|920 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING X 3
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|JOMARITOES BURTON
|1986
|4107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|TERRENCE GORDAN
|1980
|341 LITTLE ROCK RD DEKALB, MS
|POSSESSION OF MAIRJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
SHOOTIN IN CITY LIMITS
|ABBYGAIL B BUSBY
|1993
|203 PINE AVE QUITMAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BETHANY TOOLE
|1975
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|KEATON L JAMIESON
|1999
|5339 SHILOH VIMVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JAWON FLOWERS
|2002
|4703 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|WILLIAM SLAYTON
|1984
|3815 COUNTRY CLUB BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MATTHEW BYRD
|1983
|9455 HWY 495 S MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|KEVIN S WALKER
|1986
|1724 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|HEIDI HEBLON
|1979
|216 W COLLEGE ST HICKORY, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|SHANNON EASTRIDGE
|1976
|6516 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|CURTIS SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|BREANNA R THOMAS
|1999
|2279 PICKARD CAMPBELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BLAIN O WHITMER
|1981
|ROYAL INN RM 5 MERIDIAN, MS
|IMPERSONATING AN OFFICER
|JASMIN LEWIS
|1992
|2821 15TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BRYANNA MIDDLEBROOKS
|1994
|4524 HWY 39N APT D66 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JAMES R LOVETT JR
|1971
|816 SCRUGGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|ANDREA BROOKS
|1991
|1015 WEST LN MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BRADFORD CALDWELL
|1980
|322 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JONATHAN PRICE
|1978
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JONATHAN PRICE
|1978
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|DANEESHA HUMPHREY
|1999
|1415 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:51 PM on December 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:57 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:02 PM on December 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:33 PM on December 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:45 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:15 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:57 PM on December 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 32nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:20 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:28 PM on December 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 14thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:50 PM on December 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Arthur Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.