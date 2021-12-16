Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2021

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEFFERY F TOOLE1974920 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING X 3
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
JOMARITOES BURTON19864107 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TERRENCE GORDAN1980341 LITTLE ROCK RD DEKALB, MSPOSSESSION OF MAIRJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
SHOOTIN IN CITY LIMITS
ABBYGAIL B BUSBY1993203 PINE AVE QUITMAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BETHANY TOOLE1975HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
KEATON L JAMIESON19995339 SHILOH VIMVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAWON FLOWERS20024703 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
WILLIAM SLAYTON19843815 COUNTRY CLUB BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MATTHEW BYRD19839455 HWY 495 S MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
KEVIN S WALKER19861724 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
HEIDI HEBLON1979216 W COLLEGE ST HICKORY, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHANNON EASTRIDGE19766516 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CURTIS SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
BREANNA R THOMAS19992279 PICKARD CAMPBELL RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BLAIN O WHITMER1981ROYAL INN RM 5 MERIDIAN, MSIMPERSONATING AN OFFICER
JASMIN LEWIS19922821 15TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BRYANNA MIDDLEBROOKS19944524 HWY 39N APT D66 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JAMES R LOVETT JR1971816 SCRUGGS RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
ANDREA BROOKS19911015 WEST LN MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BRADFORD CALDWELL1980322 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JONATHAN PRICE1978HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
JONATHAN PRICE1978HOMELESSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DANEESHA HUMPHREY19991415 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:51 PM on December 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:57 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:02 PM on December 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:33 PM on December 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 12:45 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:15 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:57 PM on December 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 32nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:20 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:28 PM on December 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 14thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:50 PM on December 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Arthur Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

