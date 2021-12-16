City of Meridian Arrest Report December 15, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:51 PM on December 13, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:57 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 2:02 PM on December 14, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:33 PM on December 11, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.

At 12:45 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:15 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3900 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:57 PM on December 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 32nd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:20 AM on December 12, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:28 PM on December 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 14thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:50 PM on December 10, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Arthur Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.