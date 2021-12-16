City of Meridian Arrest Report December 16, 2021
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ALVIN L DAVIS
|1998
|10415 RABBIT RD LOT 61 LAUDERDALE, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|MICHALE N WRIGHT JR
|1990
|1934 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
CHILD ENDANGERMENT X 2
|BILLY EASON
|1984
|1637 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.