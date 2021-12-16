Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 16, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ALVIN L DAVIS199810415 RABBIT RD LOT 61 LAUDERDALE, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
MICHALE N WRIGHT JR19901934 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CHILD ENDANGERMENT X 2
BILLY EASON19841637 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

