Could Santa bring us more mild weather for Christmas?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are going to end this week with a continuation of unseasonably warm temps as the “70s” train follows us into the start of the weekend. As we head into early next week, we will have a brief cool down courtesy of a cold front that’ll cross this Saturday. However, the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook shows warmer than average temps for Christmas week. So, we’re talking more-so warmer than 60-degrees for most of the week.

An early look at forecast model trends for Christmas Day supports the C.P.C’s outlook with the potential for highs around 70 degrees on the holiday. However, it also looks like there could be a cold front that comes through to bring rain. We’re still more than 7 days away from Christmas, and forecast model confidence is low when you’re looking that far out. So, don’t hang your hat on any Christmas Day forecasts that you may come across just yet.

Make sure to continue checking back with Storm Team 11 for the latest Christmas Day updates as the holiday gets closer.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.