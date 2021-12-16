Advertisement

Haiti police: All members of US-based missionary group released by kidnappers

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident.(AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that a kidnapping gang has released all remaining hostages from an Ohio-based missionary group.

He gave no immediate details.

Seventeen members of the group from Christian Aid Ministries were captured two months ago. Five had been freed in earlier releases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction of the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to...
Retail stores coming to Meridian
Truitt Thomas Pace leaves the Lauderdale County Courthouse as he stands trial for the 2018...
Day 2 of Truitt Pace murder trial
Truitt Thomas Pace is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Marsha Danielle Pace, 34, at...
Trial underway for 2018 murder in Lauderdale County
Derick Hinton's mugshot from Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Arrest made in fatal June car crash
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders greets his team during warmups before an NCAA college...
JSU football signs number 1 recruit in nation

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she ‘looked up’ to Maxwell
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden awarding Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
Police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi