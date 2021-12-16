Heavy rain possible Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive on Saturday. Sunday will be the salvageable half of this weekend, but it may be cloudy and gloomy.

A cold front will bring rain and occasional thunder to us on Saturday. At this point, this does not look like a setup that favors severe weather, but there can be some areas of heavy rain. The general timing will be afternoon and evening. The best estimates of timing will start to unfold and become more evident on Thursday and Friday.

After Saturday, another storm system will approach us on Monday. Depending on the model, Monday was going to be rainy or the system was going to pass south of us and leave most of our area dry. The trend was toward a drier Monday, and that trend continues but for different reasons. Most guidance now favors that storm system arriving early Tuesday morning. This is not likely to be a severe weather setup, either.

Between now and then, we’ll likely stay mostly dry but just a small chance for a couple of stray showers each day.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog, especially after midnight. Fog can reduce visibility to less than a half mile. Remember to use your low beam headlights and give yourself time to account for reduced speeds in the limited visibility. The low temperature by morning will be near 58 degrees. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of stray showers. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.