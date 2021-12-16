Advertisement

Heavy rain and thunder likely for Saturday

By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Gloomy weather will stick with us for the rest of Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible but aren’t likely.

Clouds will stick around with us for Friday as well with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70′s. We’ll be mostly dry for Friday, but a few stray showers are possible as we get into the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances jump back up on Saturday with heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder being possible throughout the day. Severe weather isn’t expected. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70′s for Saturday.

After the cold front pushes through, our temperatures will drop into the middle 50′s for Sunday. We’ll keep the clouds for the day, but the latter part of the weekend looks salvageable. More seasonable temperatures stick with us through Monday. A few stray showers are possible Monday, but the bulk of our next weather maker waits until Tuesday to move in. Rainy weather sticks with us for Tuesday with highs in the 60′s. Wednesday sees the return of drier weather with partly cloudy skies

