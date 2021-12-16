Joint legislative committee adopts Congressional redistricting plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers are taking the first steps in redrawing the state’s Congressional districts. And it’s a process that’s under the microscope.

There’s a good chance the map will go through more changes because the plan is to take it up the first week lawmakers are back at the Capitol next month.

The newly adopted Congressional redistricting plan still has to be debated and approved by the full legislature. But as the NAACP points out, the fact that the courts had to step in last go-around adds to the need for more transparency.

“I think, you know, we ended up with the maps that we have that we currently operate under, because the court said that the legislature didn’t do right, right, they have to sort of be redrawn,” explained Mississippi NAACP Executive Director Dr. Corey Wiggins. “That’s, that’s sort of how we got back to this previous process, and it’s a place where we are right now. And so I would, I would sort of say, is, as people to continue to watch and engage in what’s happening, what’s going on.”

Several civil rights groups are pointing their fingers at the committee now, filing an ethics commission complaint saying they violated the open meetings act and should’ve found a way to make the process more transparent.

“Yeah, well, you know, I think the map adopted by the committee actually runs a file of criteria that were set by the courts in 2011, when they have to draw when the courts drew district maps, part of a criteria included compactness,” noted Wiggins.

District 2 is what prompted the shifts in this plan. They had a population drop. But by adding four counties in the far southern part of the state, it now makes the district stretch most of the western length of the state.

“We had to redraw those congressional district lines so that each district has the same amount of people,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Jason White.

Committee members say they maintained everything the court calls for.

“You try to keep communities of interest together and ensure that you have the ability to elect someone of your choice,” said Rep. Jim Beckett. “That doesn’t mean an individual is guaranteed they’re going to win.”

“Our Standing Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee, under the Senate leadership of Pro Tempore Dean Kirby, held nine hearings in 2021 in all regions of the State to hear from citizens about the map,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann. “For the first time, all hearings were webcasted and archived in the interest of accessibility and transparency. We are grateful for the Committee’s work and look forward to seeing their progress on the legislative lines in 2022.”

There will be a rush on getting a map approved because the qualifying deadline for the congressional races is March 1.

And new lines may mean you’re voting for a different set of candidates next election cycle.

