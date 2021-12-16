Advertisement

JSU’s Shedeur Sanders signs endorsement deal with Tom Brady

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of...
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) calls out play signals in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida A&M as running back Santee Marshall (38) looks on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is among the first group of college athletes to partner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for an endorsement deal.

Sanders is one of 10 athletes signed on to represent BRADY Brand, a new apparel brand launching in January.

Details on the deal are still unknown, but Sanders will be at the front of the brand’s launch on January 12.

Sanders had a historic freshman season for JSU, earning the Jerry Rice Award, which is given out to the top freshman in all of Division I FCS.

The tigers went 11-1 en route to a bid in the Celebration Bowl and a SWAC Championship with Sanders under center.

He threw for over 3,000 yards with 29 touchdowns and another 3 rushing touchdowns on the season.

