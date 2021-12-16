The latest Drought Monitor has our entire area under dry conditions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The U.S. Drought Monitor is released every Thursday morning. Today’s update shows that our entire area is dealing with dry conditions of some sort. Most locations are suffering from “abnormally dry conditions.” This includes the following counties in our WTOK viewing area: Neshoba, Kemper, Newton, Lauderdale, and Clarke counties in MS... northern Sumter, and SW Choctaw counties in AL.

However, southern Sumter and most of Choctaw county are dealing with a “moderate” drought. These areas were upgraded to a moderate drought last week, but this week’s update shows no change. November was a rather dry month in our region, and the month ended with a rather large rainfall deficit. In Meridian, December has a deficit of more than an inch thus far.

So, rain is needed. Thankfully, parts of the area could catch a few showers Friday evening, but a more likely rain chance moves in Saturday. It looks like Saturday could bring at least 1/2 inch of rain...locally more.

