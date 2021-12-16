Meridian City Council discuss city pay raises in work session

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The main focus in today’s work session was the police department and pay raises.

A proposal that included a $1 an hour raise for civilian workers and $3 an hour for certified officers was brought to the table.

This proposal comes after the city administration proposed a $1,200 a year raise for all city employees and $1,800 for certified officers.

In the meeting, Councilman Norwood said that his focus was solely on police officers.

But, that left Chief Administrative Officer, Tim Miller, and other department heads asking... what about us?

Fire Chief Jason Collier had select words, “Everybody is deserving of a raise, I don’t think the police are any more deserving than the fire department or public works, or parks and recreation, or anybody else. But, fair is fair and I learned in kindergarten that if you don’t have enough for anybody, then you don’t give anybody anything. Everybody gets the same, it should be split equal ways, all the money should be put into one pot and split equally among all the employees,” Collier said.

City Council members heard and gave arguments on what to do, which should be decided on in a vote in a regular City Council session on Tuesday.

“We ought to show considerations to the police department and the fire department, everyone that has put their lives on the line, and show them how much we appreciate what they do,” Ward two City Councilman, Dwayne Davis, said.

