Newton Co. deputies make large pot bust
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic stop in Newton County led to a major drug bust Wednesday.
The Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a driver heading west on Interstate 20 around the 108 mile marker.
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said authorities discovered two suitcases and a duffel bag full of high-grade marijuana, a total of 56 sealed packages in all.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.