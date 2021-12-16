Newton Co. deputies make large pot bust

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic stop in Newton County led to a major drug bust Wednesday.

The Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a driver heading west on Interstate 20 around the 108 mile marker.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said authorities discovered two suitcases and a duffel bag full of high-grade marijuana, a total of 56 sealed packages in all.

