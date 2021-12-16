Prosecution, defense rest in Pace murder trial

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The prosecution rested its case against Truitt Thomas Pace Thursday morning. The Lauderdale County man is on trial for the 2018 murder of his wife, Marsha Pace.

The state called one witness Thursday, medical examiner Mark LeVaughn who testified that the victim had a recent injury of two black eyes that were unrelated to her gunshot wound.

In testimony Wednesday, witnesses told the court Marsha Pace was afraid of her husband, intended to file for divorce and had initiated the paperwork to file for a protection order.

The defense also rested Thursday without calling witnesses and Pace did not testify.

Jury instructions will be prepared early Thursday afternoon. After closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations.

Prior to proceedings beginning Thursday, a juror called in with a fever and Circuit Judge Bo Bailey dismissed that juror, who was replaced with an alternate.

