Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old with dementia

Andy Kanengiser
Andy Kanengiser(MBI)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Andy Kanengiser.

He was last seen in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Tuesday morning.

Kanengiser lives in Pearl and may have been headed in that direction.

He may be driving a 2016 Grey Dodge Avenger, license plate RAI-0756.

Family members say he has dementia.

If you know where he may be, call 601-939-7000.

