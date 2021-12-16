Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old with dementia

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Andy Kanengiser.

He was last seen in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Tuesday morning.

Kanengiser lives in Pearl and may have been headed in that direction.

He may be driving a 2016 Grey Dodge Avenger, license plate RAI-0756.

Family members say he has dementia.

If you know where he may be, call 601-939-7000.

