Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old with dementia
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Andy Kanengiser.
He was last seen in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Tuesday morning.
Kanengiser lives in Pearl and may have been headed in that direction.
He may be driving a 2016 Grey Dodge Avenger, license plate RAI-0756.
Family members say he has dementia.
If you know where he may be, call 601-939-7000.
