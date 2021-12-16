Advertisement

Spokesman: Lockdown at MHS a safety measure

Students at Meridian High School were on lockdown for a time Thursday afternoon.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Meridian High School were on lockdown for a time Thursday afternoon. All are safe and school was dismissed without incident.

Matt Davis with Meridian Public School District said it was a precautionary measure due to a report of gunshots fired near the campus on 23rd Avenue.

Davis said the report had nothing to do with the school.

