Spokesman: Lockdown at MHS a safety measure

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students at Meridian High School were on lockdown for a time Thursday afternoon. All are safe and school was dismissed without incident.

Matt Davis with Meridian Public School District said it was a precautionary measure due to a report of gunshots fired near the campus on 23rd Avenue.

Davis said the report had nothing to do with the school.

